Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to reunite on screen for the remake of this Bengali film

In the last two years, a lot has happened with respect to Rishi Kapoor's health. But the veteran actor has come out victorious and is now in a much better space. The family has been through their personal struggle coming to terms with his illness, along with the Bobby star. But now, he's back and raring to go. His last release The Body didn't quite make a mark at the box office, although his performance was appreciated. He is currently wrapping up portions for the film he's shootin alongside Juhi Chawla. But Kapoor is also looking at other scripts and he has almost locked one.

A source tells us, "Rishi ji has been approached for the Hindi remake of a Bengali film. It's a relationship drama called Posto and the filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee wants only Rishi to step into Bengali superstar Soumitra Chatterjee's role in the film. Rishi has also loved the concept and given a go ahead to it. They are now locking the other actors."

The source adds that the film will be special, because it also brings together a golden pairing of the '70s and '80s. "Neetu Kapoor has also been offered the film. She will be playing the lead opposite Rishi ji, playing his wife in the movie. She's the emotional anchor to the story, which is about a legal case that a grandfather files against his own son to get custody of their grandchild." This will be a reunion for Rishi and Neetu, seven years after Besharam.

