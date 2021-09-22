Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Rashmeet Kaur And Her Unrelenting Desire To Keep Creating Music

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, singer Rashmeet Kaur talks about dealing with fame and success, and how her never ending desire to keep creating music, helps her stay on her feet.

Rashmeet Kaur's latest single 'Oceana' has crossed five million views ever since its release last month.

2021-09-22T13:31:22+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 22 Sep 2021

Rashmeet Kaur has quickly become one of the biggest musicians in the country, thanks to hits such as ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and ‘Nadiyon Paar’. Yet, the 27-year-old doesn’t let success get to her head and one of the ways she manages to do that is her unending desire to keep creating new music.

“I can’t stop creating or just focus on the reaction of my song becoming a massive hit. Yes, I feel grateful about every achievement everyday but at the same time I am always focusing on what the next song or step is going to be. I always keep thinking about what’s next. So, usually you’ll find me recording or practising especially right after my song release,” she tells us.

Her last single, ‘Oceana’ where she collaborated with Deep Kalsi and Gurbax, has been receiving rave reviews ever since its release.  The song has already crossed five million views on YouTube, and Kaur explains how she felt connected to the song, which is probably the reason, why the song has become such a massive hit.

“I immediately felt a connection and with some thoughts in mind I asked Deep if we can write this together and then we wrote it. It is about drowning in love even after being disregarded by the lover because the heart still wants to drown. I feel awesome that I got to create something like this which everyone can relate, since it’s a heartbreak song. I feel it was my comfort zone and I could express myself fully with it,” she tells us.

“Gurbax sent me a couple of instrumentals and asked me jam and vibe with whichever I like and I remember the moment I heard this track I wanted to write something related to water. So, while sitting with Deep Kalsi for the writing session we came up with the hook line 'Dil dubna chahve (The heart has to drown)' first, and then created the whole thing around it,” adds Kaur, who also feels that the growth in consumption of indie/non-film music has helped musicians like her carve out a niche for themselves.

“People are [now] exploring more of the independent side which is amazing for all the budding artists and also indie scene has evolved a lot due to increase in number of good listeners. Listening and exploring new artists and genres has become extremely important. The more you expose yourself to new sounds the more you grow as an artiste,” she says.

“Change is inevitable. If you keep changing or evolving with your sound with time then it becomes a long run for you and if you keep using the same sounds and samples then you can’t grow,” she signs off.

