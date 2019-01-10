Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, Other Bollywood Stars Meet PM Modi

Also Read After GST Rate Cut On Movie Tickets, Bollywood Stars Are All Praise For PM Modi

Weeks after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry leading to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government, major Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan landed in the capital city on Thursday for a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Following the meeting, producer Karan Johar shared a picture from the meet on his Instagram saying "meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building."

The delegation, which is a mix of directors and actors, has been organised by Johar, the source added.

The line-up from Bollywood also includes directors Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, producers Ekta Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain, actors Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra.

After the December 19 meeting with PM drew flak on social media for not having any female representation on the panel, inclusion of names such as Alia and Bhumi is a step up.

Actors-producers Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were censured by internet users for not including any women in the panel.

PTI