Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who celebrate Durga Puja every year, at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, will attend it virtuall for a second year running, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Samiti members have decided to go for live streaming as the pandal may get overcrowded.

A senior member of the family, Deb Mukherjee, told Jagran English that not many people are allowed this year as we have to keep safety in mind.

Sharing other details of the puja, he said that members have been allotted a specific time slot to visit the pandal. He also added that senior citizens have been asked to remain at home. He further explained that two hours have been permitted for the morning Anjali without flowers and another two hours for the sandhya aarti and that too for the members only.

Every year, Tanuja, her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa, along with Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, join the festivities. Their pictures of the celebration go viral on social media. However, last year the celebrations were virtual. And now, this year too, the celebrations will be virtual.

