Rajkummar Rao To Star In Anubhav Sinha's Socio-Political Drama 'Bheed'

Popular filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, will be working with National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in his upcoming socio-political drama film titled ‘Bheed’.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sinha , who is currently working on the post-production of ‘Anek’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will reunite with T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, for ‘Bheed’.

“'Bheed' is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor. He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it. I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board,” he said.

Rajkummar Rao said he was thrilled to work with a filmmaker with a “distinct voice”.

“I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year,” he said.

The film will go on floors in November this year, and will be shot in Lucknow.

“I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe,” Rao added.