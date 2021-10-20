Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Rajkummar Rao To Begin Shooting For Hindi Remake Of Telugu Film 'Hit' In Mumbai

According to a source, the team has already started working for its Mumbai schedule.

Rajkummar Rao is set to begin shooting for the Hindi remake of popular Telugu film 'Hit' today. | Source: Instagram

2021-10-20T11:49:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:49 am

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will start shooting for the second schedule of the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film ‘Hit’, in Mumbai from today.

“The team has already started working for its Mumbai schedule and Rajkummar Rao will start shooting from October 20 for the same," a source was quoted as saying.   

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao,  who will soon be seen in the film ‘Hum Do Humaare Do’, soon opened up about his rationale behind doing the film which also stars Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathah Shah and Paresh Rawal.

“When I first heard the story, I wondered, ‘Why can’t it become a norm in India as well?’ There are so many lonely old people out there, and so many lonely [youngsters]. They can come together to become a family. We aren’t trying to be preachy with this film, but it’s possible that lonely people can complete each other by simply being together,” he said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

