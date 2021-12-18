Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
R. Madhavan Moves To Dubai To Prepare His Son For 2026 Olympics

With the next Olympics of 2026 being almost four years away from now, the unavailability of Olympic pools to practice in India became a problem for actor R. Madhavan's son and National swimming champion, Vedaant Madhavan.

Sarita Madhavan, Vedaant Madhavan and R. Madhavan.

2021-12-18T21:59:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 9:59 pm

Actor R Madhavan's 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan is a national swimming champion who recently won seven medals in a swimming competition while representing Maharashtra. He is now preparing to represent his country at the Olympic Games in 2026.

“The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side,'' said R. Madhavan

In an Interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if he wanted his son to be an actor, R. Madhavan said  “Never! My wife Sarita and I went along with whatever our son wanted to do in his life. He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud,” says Madhavan.

Giving a word of advice to star parents, the actor said, “Let your child fly freely. Don’t stop him or her from pursuing any career. I’ve no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. His chosen vocation is far more important to me than my own career. I’ll do what it takes to take him where he wants to go in life.”

Earlier this year, the actor shared a post where he penned down a heartfelt note for his son. He seemed to be proud father due to his son's glorious and remarkable achievements.

 
 
 
 The caption read, '' Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.''

 

