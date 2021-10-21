Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
R Madhavan Feels Hrithik Roshan Will 'Rule The World' With 'Vikram Vedha'

R Madhavan recently visited the sets of the Hindi remake of his Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan will star in Hindi remake of R Madhavan's Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. | Instagram

2021-10-21T16:18:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 4:18 pm

Actor R Madhavan is highly impressed by actor Hrithik Roshan's look in upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is Hindi remake of Madhavan's 2017 Tamil movie by the same name.

The Hindi remake stars Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, whereas the 2017 original had Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi highlighting the film.

Madhavan wrote a big message on his Twitter account, retweeting the picture of him from sets uploaded by the production house Y Not Studios. So much so, he already announced the film as 'legendary'.

While Roshan's look is not revealed yet, Madhavan's tweet has surely created a lot of curiosity.

The film went on floors on Dussehra this year. It is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original. It is slated to release by September 2022.

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up for the realease of his directorial debut 'Rocketry: Tha Nambi Effect'. The film will release in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages on April 1, 2022.

Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

