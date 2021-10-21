R Madhavan Feels Hrithik Roshan Will 'Rule The World' With 'Vikram Vedha'

Actor R Madhavan is highly impressed by actor Hrithik Roshan's look in upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is Hindi remake of Madhavan's 2017 Tamil movie by the same name.

The Hindi remake stars Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, whereas the 2017 original had Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi highlighting the film.

Madhavan wrote a big message on his Twitter account, retweeting the picture of him from sets uploaded by the production house Y Not Studios. So much so, he already announced the film as 'legendary'.

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

While Roshan's look is not revealed yet, Madhavan's tweet has surely created a lot of curiosity.

The film went on floors on Dussehra this year. It is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original. It is slated to release by September 2022.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up for the realease of his directorial debut 'Rocketry: Tha Nambi Effect'. The film will release in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages on April 1, 2022.