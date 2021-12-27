Punjabi Film 'Shooter' On Notorious Gangster Sukha Kahlwan Gets Release Date 2 Years After Amarinder Singh Banned It

KV Dhillon's upcoming film 'Shooter' which was based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, on which former Punjab Cheif Minister Amarinder Singh had oredered ban saying that it “promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation” has finally got a release date. After facing several release hiccups, the film starring Jayy Randhawa, Swalina, Vadda Grewal, Kanika Mann is set to release on Feb 4 in theatres.

"I just want to thank god and judiciary for allowing our movie to be shown in cinemas, I am happy for my whole team . We all waited for this day and finally after two years this day has come," says Dhillon.

153A (promoting enmity), 153B (prejudicial to national integration), 160 (committing affray), 107 (breach of peace) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC in Mohali. For the uninitiated, the film was banned by Amarinder Singh in 2020, who was then Chief-Minister of Punjab. Following the ban, an FIR was lodged and a case against the makers was registered under Sections 153 (intent to cause riot),(promoting enmity), 153B (prejudicial to national integration), 160 (committing affray), 107 (breach of peace) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC in Mohali.

Commenting about CM's opinion of pointing it as "promoting violence", Dhillon says:"We respect their opinion, but only by watching the 3-minute trailer, one should not pass judgement. We should know the whole story before saying anything, I believe. We are here to produce and promote entertainment nothing else. One should expect entertainment because we go to watch movies to entertain ourselves nothing else."

"We are not showing any violence, movies are made from moments/ things which happens in society, so we have not created anything which have never happened or never shown. It's a normal action, you can go with your family to watch," he adds further.

Talking about any changes made in the movie he says: "We have not made any changes in the movie but there are some additional surprises which u will came to know when you will watch this movie in theatre and yes there are few cuts which are unnoticeable."