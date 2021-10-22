Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

The actor will release the English teaser in five different subtitles for his fans on his birthday on Saturday (October 23).

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday
Actor Prabhas on the sets of 'Radhe Shyam'. | Anil Kumaru

Trending

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T22:14:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:14 pm

Actor Prabhas, who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, will be release the teaser of his multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam'. The teaser will release subtitles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Fans of Prabhas and the movie will be treated with something new. An English teaser of the film with subtitles in multiple languages of 'Radhe Shyam' is set to be unveiled, the highlight of the teaser is the fact that the teaser won't be dubbed and Prabhas will be giving voice over in English himselfhimself. It won't be a narration or a background voice. This is something no one has done before."

The actor had recently introduced his character of Vikramaditya through a poster.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

'Radhe Shyam' will release on January 14. Apart from this Prabhas has multi-lingual, pan Indian films 'AdiPurush', 'Salaar' and Deepika Padukone starrer 'K'.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Prabhas Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

‘Bigg Boss’ To Contestants: Lose Rs 25 Lakhs From The Prize Money Or Get Out

'Rakshabadhan' Actress Vaishnavi Ganatra Is Inspired By Co-Star Ajay Sharma

Aamir Khan Trolled For His Latest Ad On Firecrackers

Ananya Panday Appears Before NCB For Second Time; Denies Procuring Ganja For Aryan Khan

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' Hits Theatre Screens Once Again As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Vikrant Massey: My Ideal Wedding Would Be The Perfect Balance Of Family And Close Friends Around

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tahira Kashyap Pens A Poignant Note On Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Why Is Bollywood So Afraid Of Supporting Shah Rukh Khan ?

Why Is Bollywood So Afraid Of Supporting Shah Rukh Khan ?

'Bhavai' Movie Review: Watch it for Pratik Gandhi, if at all!

'Bhavai' Movie Review: Watch it for Pratik Gandhi, if at all!

Urfi Javed: The Producer Made Me Do A Full Lesbian Scene Threatening To Take Legal Action If I Said No

Urfi Javed: The Producer Made Me Do A Full Lesbian Scene Threatening To Take Legal Action If I Said No

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement