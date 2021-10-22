Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Actor Prabhas, who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, will be release the teaser of his multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam'. The teaser will release subtitles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Fans of Prabhas and the movie will be treated with something new. An English teaser of the film with subtitles in multiple languages of 'Radhe Shyam' is set to be unveiled, the highlight of the teaser is the fact that the teaser won't be dubbed and Prabhas will be giving voice over in English himselfhimself. It won't be a narration or a background voice. This is something no one has done before."

The actor had recently introduced his character of Vikramaditya through a poster.

'Radhe Shyam' will release on January 14. Apart from this Prabhas has multi-lingual, pan Indian films 'AdiPurush', 'Salaar' and Deepika Padukone starrer 'K'.