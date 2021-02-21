Oscar Winning Filmmaker Guillermo Praises 'The White Tiger', Priyanka Thanks Him

As the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro praises the recent release 'The White Tiger' and calls it a "profound" cinematic piece, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks him.

The movie was released in January on the online streaming platform Netflix, which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was based on the book written by Aravind Adiga with the same name in 2008.

The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame.

Del Toro, known for acclaimed titles like the 2017 romantic-fantasy-drama "The Shape of Water" and 2004's "Hellboy", said "The White Tiger" was in the vein of the sharp fables by iconic author Charles Dickens unfolding like gangster epics, such as 1939 crime thriller "The Roaring Twenties" or 1931's "The Public Enemy".

"'White Tiger' (2021) Razorblade Dickensian fable by way of James M Cain or a WB gangster epic ('The Roaring Twenties', 'The Public Enemy').

"Brutal, precise, and involving. Profound and merciless. The carnivorous class struggle. A rage that builds slowly into a shocking finale," the 56-year-old Mexican filmmaker wrote on Saturday.

WHITE TIGER (2021) Razorblade Dickensian fable by way of James M. Cain or a WB gangster epic (The Roaring Twenties, The Public Enemy). Brutal, precise, and involving. Profound and merciless. The carnivorous class struggle. A rage that builds slowly into a shocking finale. pic.twitter.com/h3f90cAWif — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 20, 2021

Chopra Jonas, who played New York-raised Pinky madam in the film, quoted his tweet and wrote, "So grateful."

"The White Tiger" chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram, played by Gourav.

The film followed Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Chopra Jonas also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine