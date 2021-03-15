On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Reveals Stunning Image Of Actress As Sita

As Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday on Monday, Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared a never-seen-before image of the actress as Sita.

Alia will be playing the character of Sita in Rajamouli’s upcoming period action drama "RRR". The movie is billed as a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

The picture shared by Rajamouli paints a sombre mood and shows Alisa lost in thought. In the image the actress is seen draped in a parrot-green saree.

Rajamouli shared the image on his Twitter handle along with the caption, “Strong-willed and resolvent Sita's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all.”

Alia, who turned 28 on Monday, also shared the picture on Twitter with a heart emoji.

"RRR" will be the actor's second theatrical release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

The film, which marks Rajamouli's return to the big screen after the mammoth success of his two-part "Baahubali" series, will open theatrically on October 13.

"RRR" stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles and also features actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal part.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine