Neena Gupta To Star Opposite Amitabh Bachchan In Vikas Bahl-Directed 'Goodbye'

Starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna, veteran actor Neena Gupta has joined the cast of the film "Goodbye".

The movie will be directed by Vikas Bahl and Gupta shall be essaying the role of Bachchan's wife in it.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, "Goodbye" will mark the first collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else when the script is this exciting.

"Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.

The "Badhaai Ho" actor had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film "Veere Di Wedding".

"Goodbye" went on floors last week.

(With PTI Inputs)

