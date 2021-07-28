Mumbai Court Refuses Raj Kundra’s Bail Plea

Raj Kundra’s bail has been denied by a Mumbai court on Wednesday after the businessman had filed a plea seeking bail in a case relation to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Earlier in the day, fresh FIRs were filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch, against actor Gehana Vasisth and Kundra’s associates on the back of police complaints filed by two unnamed actors. The two women had accused Vasisth, producer Roma Khan and Tanveer Hashmi of threatening them to work in a porn movie, which were later sold to apps owned by Kundra or his associates.

Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The Bombay High Court had also refused to give him any urgent temporary relief.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media.

They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pronographic content online, through Hotshots. The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

(With Inputs from PTI)

