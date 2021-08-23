Mohanlal and Mammooty's Pictures From A Wedding In Dubai Go Viral

Pictures of Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammooty in Dubai after receiving their golden visas, have been doing the rounds on social media, ever since the first surfaced over the weekend.

The two veteran actors were clicked at a wedding in the city, after completing their visa formalities. This is the first time that the UAE government has approved a 'Golden Visa' for actors from the Malayalam film industry. This enables them to live and work in the United Arab Emirates without the need for a national sponsor and is valid for the next 10 years.

Popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also spotted in the city along with his wife Mana Shetty. Photos of the couple, along with Mohanlal, made several rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty will be next seen in the highly-anticipated gangster drama Bheeshma Paravam, which is currently in the final stage of its production. The megastar has also kickstarted the shooting of Puzhu. He also has a CBI5 film in the pipeline.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ and ‘Aaraattu’. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of ‘Bro Daddy’ in Hyderabad. After returning from Dubai, Mohanlal is expected to join the sets of ‘12th Man’ soon.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

