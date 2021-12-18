Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Radha Patil

Abhishek Gunaji, son of famous Bollywood veteran actor Milind Gunaji, recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and betrothed Radha Patil.

The duo is a striking young couple who has garnered alot of attention on social media after they went official. Abhishek Gunaji and Patil had a private wedding in Walawal, Malvan in a temple with scenic ambience. The wedding took place last evening on 17th December 2021.

Abhishek Gunaji's Parents Milind Gunaji and Rani Gunaji who is an actress and an anchor in the Marathi and Hindi industry are rooting for the happy couple and their decision to commence and celebrate their union amidst the nature and simplistic aura of India, especially Maharashtra.

Here are some pictures from the picturesque wedding:

The couple can be seen partaking happily in the seven pheras ceremony and embarking on their journey of togetherness as husband and wife.

Here are a few pictures from the Haldi ceremony which were the part of happy pre wedding festivities. Have a look if you haven't already:

Abhishek Gunaji could be seen enjoying with his close freinds and family during the ceremony.

Milind Gunaji elaborated on his thoughts of celebrating the union of his son which includes an amalgamation of respecting the heritage and natural beauty of Indian landsscapes. He states , "We as a family are quite rooted in our culture and heritage. Hence we choose to have a private ceremony in Walawal, Malwan. I have always promoted the Indian heritage and beauty in our landscapes, rehabilitation of forts, and tourism of Maharashtra. We wanted the wedding to be in the most traditional way. We wanted to give a strong message that destinations in Maharashtra are unparalleled to any other destination wedding location in India."

Abhishek Gunaji is designated as an I.T. engineer who got besotted with films and the art of filmmaking. His wife Patil is also based in Mumbai and works in the pharma industry. Abhishek Gunaji recently directed the short film 'Chhal' starring actor Sumit Raghavan and Milind Gunaji and has been also working for certain commercial Ads. The short film received a nomination at the prestigious Berlin Flash Film Festival.