Malayalam Superstar Mohan Lal's Five Films Including 'Bro Daddy' To Release On OTT

Malayalam superstar Mohan lal’s upcoming films, all five of them, will release on OTT platforms, instead of theatres, as revealed by popular Malayalam filmmaker Antony Perumbaoor, on Friday.

Amidst the reported rift between theatre associations and the maker over the release of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan, Perumbaoor confirmed that Mohanlal's upcoming five movies including 'Bro Daddy', '12th Man', and Alone', produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, will have a direct OTT release.

"We all were excited to release the movie in the theatre. However, the theatre owners weren't even interested to discuss our demands. The decision to release the movie via the OTT platform was made after getting approval from Mohanlal sir and director Priyadarshan," he said adding that they had made plans to release the film in theatres when theatres were initially re opened.

"We held talks with theatre owners and it was decided that the film would be screened for 21 days in theatres. For this, I was asked to get the approval of the theatre owners across the state. However, only 89 theatres agreed to our demands. Now, the theatre owners have informed us that they are not ready to agree to our demands. In such a circumstance, there is no point in releasing the movie in theatres," he told the media in Kerala.