August 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Cancer; Undergoes Surgery

Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Cancer; Undergoes Surgery

The 63-year-old actor-filmmaker underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer in Mumbai 10 days ago.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:36 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Cancer; Undergoes Surgery
Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer in Mumbai recently.
Source: Instagram
Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Cancer; Undergoes Surgery
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T10:36:02+05:30

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer. According to reports, the 63-year-old actor's surgery took place in Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital about 10 days ago, and Manjrekar, is now back home after the medical procedure which went smoothly.

On the workfront, Manjrekar is set to direct the Hindi remake of the popular Marathi film, ‘Mulshi Pattern’. The Hindi remake, titled ‘Antim: The Final Trueth’ will star Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma in lead roles. Manjrekar had also confirmed a theatrical release for the film and shared that the production would whenever situation gets better during the ongoing pandemic.

Manjrekar is known for his roles in Hindi films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Zinda’, ‘Wanted’, Dabangg’ and many others. He also played a pivotal role in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdig Millionaire’. In Marathi cinema, he is a celebrated director who has helmed films such as ‘Natsamrat’, ‘Me Shivaji Park’ and ‘Fakht Ladh Mana’ among others.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Akshay Kumar’s 'Bell Bottom' Will Encourage Other Directors To Release Their Films In Theatre: Director Ranjit Tiwari

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mahesh Manjrekar Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos