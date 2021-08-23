Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Cancer; Undergoes Surgery

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for bladder cancer. According to reports, the 63-year-old actor's surgery took place in Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital about 10 days ago, and Manjrekar, is now back home after the medical procedure which went smoothly.



On the workfront, Manjrekar is set to direct the Hindi remake of the popular Marathi film, ‘Mulshi Pattern’. The Hindi remake, titled ‘Antim: The Final Trueth’ will star Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma in lead roles. Manjrekar had also confirmed a theatrical release for the film and shared that the production would whenever situation gets better during the ongoing pandemic.

Manjrekar is known for his roles in Hindi films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Zinda’, ‘Wanted’, Dabangg’ and many others. He also played a pivotal role in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdig Millionaire’. In Marathi cinema, he is a celebrated director who has helmed films such as ‘Natsamrat’, ‘Me Shivaji Park’ and ‘Fakht Ladh Mana’ among others.

