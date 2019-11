Lata Mangeshkar Stable, But Still In Hospital

Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion" and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family.

She was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure". Her condition is stable now.

"Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home," her family said.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

She has given many musical gems like "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh", but doesn't consider herself to be special.

"I never thought of myself as special even when those who have heard and appreciated my singing said I was. For me, the constant effort in life has been to better myself as a person and an artiste," she had said.