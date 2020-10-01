Khaali Peeli Movie To Release On Zee Plex On 2nd October

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has launched ‘Zee Plex’ - A ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service for showcasing new films on Television and Digital platforms with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar fun-filled film Khaali Peeli.

Film's Promo-

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of ‘chase and escape’ situations in a taxi and hence the movie has been titled Khaali Peeli. From action to romance to blockbuster songs and chase sequences, Khaali Peeli has all the right ingredients to entertain the audience. The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

