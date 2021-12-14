Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif Calls Her Sister Her 'Pillar Of Strength' In A Touching Post On Insta

The Bollywood actress has seven siblings, five sisters and one brother. Her mother and siblings were also there for her wedding.

Katrina Kaif with her sisters. | Instagram/ @isakaif

2021-12-14T14:43:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 2:43 pm

After posting a series of photographs of her wedding, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies, Katrina Kaif dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her sisters on Monday.

One of the photographs shows her sisters escorting Katrina Kaif to the mandap for the 'varmaala.' Her sisters appear to have chosen pastels and pink as a coordinated colour theme for the wedding day. Kaif in her caption wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”

 
 
 
 The pictures also show Kaif’s bridal trousseau. We get to see the detailing on her red ensemble along with the accessories, dupatta, and kalire.

Katrina Kaif was born in the United Kingdom to a Kashmiri father and a British mother. The Bollywood actress has seven siblings, five sisters and one brother. Her mother and siblings were also there for her wedding.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in front of just family members and close friends in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district.

Kaif and Kaushal took to Instagram to announce their wedding. They wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s 'Udham Singh' and Kaif starred alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi.'

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Celebrity Wedding
