Taimur Ali Khan Turns 4; Kareena Kapoor Pens Adorable Post On Son's Birthday

The little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has turned four today. This star kid often makes it to the headlines with his cute public appearances and both the audience and media never get tired of clicking Taimur's candid pictures. Recently, Taimur's mother and renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her little boy with a heart-melting note. She also shared a cute picture and a video slideshow of various pictures which are making rounds on social media. Kareena took to Instagram and showered her blessings on son Tim's birthday with loving advice, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up, my boy."

"My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake...

Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim" wrote Kareena.

Check Kareena's cute post here:

Taimur's aunts, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni are no behind. They extended heartwarming birthday wishes on Instagram stories with cute pictures and heart emojis.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She captioned the post, Favourite boys with #FatherAndSons



Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan by March 2021 and soon Taimur will be an elder brother!

