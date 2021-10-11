Kareena Kapoor Khan Back On The Runway At The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Gaurav Gupta weaves magic and redefines the future of sustainable fashion at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. The collection titled #Redefine was brought to life by showstopper and Lakmé Brand Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan who played muse to Gaurav’s gorgeous creations. Kareena dazzled the ramp in an ivory and light gold coloured heavily embellished sculpted gown. It incorporated Gaurav’s precise signature sculpting with a new fan boning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakmé Brand Ambassador said, “It’s been such a wonderful association with Lakmé since the very beginning and coming back to the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale this time, after a hiatus of more than a year, has been incredibly special especially after the challenging year we have all had. I loved how effortlessly Gaurav redefined couture by recycling ocean plastic and embodied the Lakme theme of #DefineToRedefine. Lakmé and Gaurav both have been able to redefine beauty and fashion. The Lakmé Absolute Lip Precision Paint Pots that was launched this season exemplifies precision and definition and is going to redefine the way I look at a lipstick. My favorite from the range has to be ‘Dahlia Pink’.”

The brand theme for this season, #DefineToRedefine was all about embracing change and stepping out of our comfort zone and redefining life as we know it, which was in synergy with Gaurav Gupta’s design philosophy. His collection reflected definition and precision - seen in the sharp lines and edges across the endless forms and silhouettes, echoing the boundless ocean. The collection featured powerful styles with sharp detailing, intricate hand embroideries with hints of metallic shimmer in strikingly bold colors, inspired by the many shades of the ocean.

Gaurav Gupta, Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer said, “It was truly surreal to see my vision of Lakmé’s theme #DefineToRedefine, which was in the works for months, finally come to life so beautifully on the runway today. It is an honour to be the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer once again and it has been lovely working with the team. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this collection and it will always be special to me. I do want to take this example as a new beginning for our brand to be more and more sustainable in the coming years and continue to make sustainable glamorous fashion.”

The Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale has always been a momentous end to five days of fashion, this year’s finale pushed boundaries like never seen before and upped the grandeur quotient by manifolds. Gaurav Gupta, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer showcased his collection, that seamlessly embodied the theme of #DefineToRedefine inspired by Lakmé’s beauty statement of the season. Reflecting upon the endlessness and expanse of the ocean, advanced diver and ocean lover Gaurav sketched and developed the collection in the Andamans, during his diving retreat, in an attempt to make sustainability sexy.

Through this collection, Gaurav aims to minimise carbon emissions and help alleviate the worsening climate change. Made with precision he has used fabrics created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills and employed to create a chunk of the collection. The metallic fabrics emulate a feeling that one gets underwater and have been used to create a plethora of glamorous silhouettes in the form of sexy evening dresses, elaborate gowns and coordinate sets. Base fabrics and linings have also been made environmentally conscious by using pet plastic.