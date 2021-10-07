Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Karan Kundrra Apologies To Shamita Shetty For Calling Her Aunty On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Yesterday’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ saw actor Karan Kundrra call actress Shamita Shetty as aunty. The comment didn’t go down well with people and the actor has finally apologised to the actress.

Karan Kundrra Apologies To Shamita Shetty For Calling Her Aunty On ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Karan Kundrra And Shamita Shetty | Instagram

Trending

Karan Kundrra Apologies To Shamita Shetty For Calling Her Aunty On ‘Bigg Boss 15’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T17:20:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 5:20 pm

The entire nation was left polarised when actor Karan Kundrra mistakenly referred to actress Shamita Shetty as aunty on ‘Bigg Boss 15’. It all started after a jungle task when contestant Pratik Sehajpal tore off the map, the other contestants barged inside the main house and the hell unleashed. Shamita wasn’t happy with the way the task turned violent. One thing led to another and it went completely south, the tremors of which were felt on social media as well.

But, Karan chose to be the bigger person after he realised what he said in the spur of the moment. The actor tendered an apology to Shamita and sorted out everything. Karan has always been decent and has maintained the decorum irrespective of the situation he has been in but, sometimes situations test even those with the strongest will and character. This gesture from him cements the fact that for him conduct comes first of all things, being in the game is secondary for the actor. Have a look at the video here:

Shamita too accepted the apology with utmost grace and the two sorted their differences.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Karan Kundrra Shamita Shetty Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Rejects NCBs Request To Extend Custody Of Aryan Khan; Khan Files For Bail

Mumbai Court Rejects NCBs Request To Extend Custody Of Aryan Khan; Khan Files For Bail

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Hrithik Roshan Stands In Support Of Aryan Khan

Shaheer Sheikh: I Was In Indonesia And Completely Out Of Sight For Few Years, But That Didn’t Do Any Damage To Me

Hrithik Roshan Stands Up For Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Ongoing Drugs Case

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

Tom Hardy On Working With Woody Harrelson in 'Venom 2': 'He Is A Joy To Work With'

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes The Most Popular Actress In The Telugu Film Industry On Social Media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes The Most Popular Actress In The Telugu Film Industry On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Shilpa Shetty Helped Me A Lot On Sets Of ‘Nikamma’: Shirley Setia

Shilpa Shetty Helped Me A Lot On Sets Of ‘Nikamma’: Shirley Setia

Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Naseer Ganai / The Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Tickoo said there has to be a collective response to the killings, otherwise the situation resembles that of the 90’s.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement