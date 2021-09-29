Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Again For Not Appreciating ‘Thalaivii’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is usually seen slamming Bollywood by calling it a mafia. Now that her latest film ‘Thalaivii’ is finally available for all to watch, she urges the same ‘Bollywood mafia’ to rise above petty emotions and appreciate art.

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Again For Not Appreciating ‘Thalaivii’
Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Slams ‘Bollywood Mafia’ Again For Not Appreciating ‘Thalaivii’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T16:55:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 4:55 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut's newest film, the J Jayalalitha biopic ‘Thalaivii’, has garnered generally positive reviews from reviewers and moviegoers. The film is now available on Netflix, and the performer has sent a thank-you message to her crew.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ranaut wrote, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And ‘Thalaivii’ is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. also big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude (sic).”

The film ‘Thalaivii’ is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Ranaut plays Jayalalithaa, while Arvind Swami plays M. G. Ramachandran in the film. The film delves into Jayalalithaa and MGR's friendship, as well as the former's ascent as an actress and politician. However, now that the film is available on Netflix, more people can view it.

Despite the fact that the film was released in theatres across the country on October 10, it did not have a theatrical release in Mumbai. Ranaut, who frequently criticises Bollywood and alludes to a ‘Bollywood Mafia,’ has now encouraged the Hindi film industry to come up and show support by applauding her film.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

She wrote, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art may be they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii (sic).”

‘Thalaivii’ was directed by filmmaker A. L. Vijay and written by writers K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). Actors Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim, and Samuthirakani also appeared in supporting roles in the movie.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Jayalalitha Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Tamil Cinema Jayalalithaa Memorial Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘‘Bekhudi’ Is Adhyayan Suman’s Best Performance Ever,’ Says Director Amit Kasaria

‘‘Bekhudi’ Is Adhyayan Suman’s Best Performance Ever,’ Says Director Amit Kasaria

Piers Morgan Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Daniel Craig’s Pink Jacket At James Bond World Premiere

Sandesh Kulkarni On Working With Raj Kaushal In ‘Akkad Bakkad’: ‘He Trusted Me More Than I Did’

'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Afsana Khan Leaves The Show After Getting Panic Attacks: Reports

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan To Star In A Romantic Comedy: Reports

Rami Malek On Working In ‘No Time To Die: ‘James Bond Is Daniel Craig’s Home’

Jennifer Aniston ‘Is Ready’ To Be In A Relationship Again

Akshay Kumar To Reunite With 'Good Newwz' Director Raj Mehta After Three Years?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shaheer Sheikh: I’ve Not Replaced Sushant Singh Rajput, I’ve Replaced Hiten Tejwani On ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’

Shaheer Sheikh: I’ve Not Replaced Sushant Singh Rajput, I’ve Replaced Hiten Tejwani On ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’

Satyajeet Dubey: It Was Not That Taj, Leopold Cafe Or CST Was Under Attack, Mumbai Was Under Attack

Satyajeet Dubey: It Was Not That Taj, Leopold Cafe Or CST Was Under Attack, Mumbai Was Under Attack

‘Lara Dutta Is One Of The Hardest Working Professionals I Have Worked With,’ Says Ashutosh Shah

‘Lara Dutta Is One Of The Hardest Working Professionals I Have Worked With,’ Says Ashutosh Shah

Ekta Kapoor Lauds Divya Agarwal’s Amazing Transformation In ‘Cartel’

Ekta Kapoor Lauds Divya Agarwal’s Amazing Transformation In ‘Cartel’

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / Youths within the age group of 18 to 35 years, are more prone to suicides. Loss of livelihoods, jobs and marriage related matters are some of the dominant factors causing suicides.

Advertisement