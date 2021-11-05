Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
John Abraham-Riteish Deshmukh's Untitled Action-Comedy To Go On Floors In March

The film will go on the floors in the month of March in an overseas country and the same will be followed by a schedule in India.

John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh are set to star in an action-comedy film produced by Sajid Khan | Source: Instagram/@johnabraham,@riteishdeshmukh

2021-11-05T10:57:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 10:57 am

Bollywood star John Abraham will reunite with Sajid Khan, for an action comedy which will also feature actor Riteish Deshmukh. A source close to the developement said that the film will go on floors in March, next year.

“The script has been locked and both the actors are excited to do this action comedy together. The yet untitled project will be shot in India and abroad, and the recce is expected to begin in the month of December. The film will go on the floors in the month of March in an overseas country and the same will be followed by a schedule in India,” the source said.

It’s being produced by Amar Butala, and a studio too is expected to come on board soon. According to the source, Sajid Khan has been developing this script for a while now and things have finally fallen in place for the director. One of the tentative locations for the film shoot is London and the formalities are being worked upon. Before moving on to this action comedy, Abraham will complete his part in the Sidharth Anand directed 'Pathan' and then move onto the official Hindi remake of Malayalam hit, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' with Arjun Kapoor as his co-star.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Milap Zaveri directed 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 25.

In a recent interview, Abraham had opened up about selecting his forthcoming films. “I think the stories as a whole are exciting, the film’s that I am doing. And the characters that I am playing are very interesting, be it negative or positive. So that’s how I look at it, I don’t specifically look at only negative or positive,” Abraham had said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

