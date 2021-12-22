Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case

In his response the veteran lyricist noted that Kangana Ranaut was not present for 11 hearings, when it was listed in the court.

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case
Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut in November 2020. | Instagram

Trending

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T12:31:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 12:31 pm

Bollywood poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has replied to actress Kangana Ranaut's appeal to move the defamation case filed against Akhtar in november 2020. Akhtar in response has said that the actress was not present for 11 hearings and that Ranaut cannot claim that complying to criminal procedure is “threat” or “bias” of any kind. Ranaut had gone to the sessions court after her appeal had been denied by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

As reported by India Today, Akhtar pointed out that “apart from the dates when COVID protocols were in force which allowed Ranaut to remain absent, the Andheri Magistrate had allowed 6 exemption applications filed by her. In all she had not remained present at 11 hearings.”

Despite objections from Akhtar's counsel, the Andheri Magistrate had in reality accommodated Ranaut's requests, according to Akhtar's 118-page reply submitted through Advocate Jay K Bharadwaj. The Andheri Magistrate's method, on the other hand, was supported by the Sessions Court in April 2021 and the Bombay High Court in September 2021.

“Both the courts did not find any anomaly in the procedure adopted by the Magistrate court,” the reply underscored.

The reply further read that, "It is grossly incorrect to even state that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri has been directing Ranaut to remain present on each and every date of hearing. The delay tactics adopted by her on various dates, in spite of the fact that the summoning in the matter was done on February 1, 2021, the plea of Ranaut could not be recorded to date owing to the willful and deliberate absence of her. The compliance of mandatory provisions of CrPC cannot be construed as 'threats' or bias', as envisaged and conceived by Ranaut.”

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee presented his argument to the court on Tuesday, December 21, and Bharadwaj will present his case to the court on December 29. 

In November of 2020, Akhtar filed a complaint in the Andheri court, alleging that Ranaut had made defamatory allegations about him in a television interview.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why

Shahid Kapoor Was Warned By Everybody against Choosing 'Jersey'

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Review: Star-Studded Film Adds More Layers To The Franchise

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

Year-Ender 2021: Bharti Singh To Masaba To Lizelle D’Souza – Fantastic Weight-Loss Transformations

Paran Bandhopadhyay: Bengali Cinema Today Isn’t Paying Attention To Our Own Culturally-Rich Content

Saqib Saleem On Receiving Nasty Reviews For 'Race 3': Some Reviews Felt Personal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: India Lead 1-0 Vs Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: India Lead 1-0 Vs Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement