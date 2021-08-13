Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi On Birth Anniversary: Everything Is For You, Always

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her mother, actor Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary on Friday.

"Everything is for her everyday. Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you,” she captioned a throwback photo of the two on Instagram.

Sridevi, hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018. The veteran actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with him.

Kapoor, who made her debut with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018 soon after her mother’s death, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai-produced ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’, backed by Karan Johar.

(With Inputs From PTI)

