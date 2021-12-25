Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Might Not Go Home This Year For Christmas

According to reports Enforcement Directorate (ED) has refused Jacqueline Fernandez's request to fly out of the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez Might Not Go Home This Year For Christmas
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez. | Instagram/ @jacquelinef143

Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez Might Not Go Home This Year For Christmas
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T12:46:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 12:46 pm

Jacqueline Fernandes appears to have had no relief since her name came out during the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar allegedly enticed the actress with a plethora of pricey presents. In addition to the presents, the conman offered her a part in a Hollywood film.

According to a report by Etimes, Jacqueline Fernandes requested permission from ED to go overseas for personal and professional reasons. The agency, however, declined, claiming that the investigation is still open and that they have not granted her a clean bill of health in the case.
It's possible that Jacqueline Fernandez won't be able to return home for Christmas.

Fernandez was forced to withdraw from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour for the same reason. The actress was detained at the Mumbai airport after the ED issued a lookout notice.

The Enforcement Directorate is looking into a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He had also mentioned Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Harman Baweja in his disclosure statement to the ED, in addition to Fernandez.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jacqueline Fernandez Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Enforcement Directorate (ED) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Collects 15.25 cr. on Day 1

Yearender 2021: Hindi Industry Celebs Who We Lost This Year

Priyanka Chopra Defends Her Small But Pivotal Role In 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Arjun Bijlani Tests Positive For Covid-19

7 Most Powerful Woman Characters On OTT In 2021

5 Hidden Gems To Binge Watch This Christmas Holiday Season

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Papped Amidst A Cute Moment

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BTS Rapper Suga Tests Covid Positive; Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery

BTS Rapper Suga Tests Covid Positive; Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Highest Grossing US Movie Of 2021 In Just 6 Days

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Highest Grossing US Movie Of 2021 In Just 6 Days

Kareena Kapoor Khan Tests Negative For Omicron Variant Of Covid-19, Thanks Husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Tests Negative For Omicron Variant Of Covid-19, Thanks Husband Saif Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Be Seen In A Movie Together Again!

Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Be Seen In A Movie Together Again!

Read More from Outlook

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

AFSPA In Manipur: A Horror Story Of Civilian Lives Crushed Under Military Jackboots

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Advertisement