Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji: I Never Thought I Fit Into The Heroine Category In The Typical Sense

"My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film," said actor Rani Mukerji who was insecure about getting into the film industry as she thought that she was “quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly.”

Rani Mukerji: I Never Thought I Fit Into The Heroine Category In The Typical Sense
Rani Mukerji reveals she was insecure about her height. | Instagram

Trending

Rani Mukerji: I Never Thought I Fit Into The Heroine Category In The Typical Sense
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T17:46:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 5:46 pm

Actor Rani Mukerji shared her insecurities and doubts before entering Bollywood in a recent interview. She was insecure about getting into the film industry as she thought that she was “quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly.”

Conversing with IndiaToday.com, Mukerji talked about her journey from not wanting to be an actor initially and how actor Kamal Haasan helped her through it. The actress said, “Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri, and Rekha Ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

Rani Mukerji further added, she conversed with many stars with whom she had the chance to act, and one of them was Mr. Kamal Haasan, who told her that she can’t measure her accomplishment by the height of her physical standing, but by the heights of how much she can grow professionally. “So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey,” she said.

On the work front, The actor can currently be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan as well. She will also appear in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rani Mukherji Kamal Haasan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Dybbuk’ Director Jay K: In India, Horror Is A Very Under-Explored Genre

‘Dybbuk’ Director Jay K: In India, Horror Is A Very Under-Explored Genre

How Punjabi Singers Contributed To The Farmers Protest By Their Words And Melody

Jay Bhanushali: I’ll Be A Fool To Trust Karan Kundrra Again On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' To Be Screened At IFFI

Outlook Special | Faded Red: Free Body Culture, Naxalite Movement And Three Colors Trilogy

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims

Evelyn Sharma Welcomes A Baby Girl With Husband Tushaan Bhindi; Shares Photos

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Up On Whether Or Not She Will Get Married Again

Jennifer Lopez Speaks Up On Whether Or Not She Will Get Married Again

Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: Most Loved Characters That The Filmmaker Has Made Memorable

Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: Most Loved Characters That The Filmmaker Has Made Memorable

Will Preity Zinta Make Comeback In Films After Welcoming Twins?

Will Preity Zinta Make Comeback In Films After Welcoming Twins?

John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them

John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

2nd T20I: Clinical PAK Hammer BAN By 8 Wickets, Take Series

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a paltry target of 109 runs with relative ease in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. The win helps Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement