Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu Is Open To Star In A DC Movie As Catwoman

Harnaaz Sandhu, who was seen meowing during the Miss Universe contest at Steve Harvey's request, has shown interest in playing Catwoman in the future.

Miss universe Harnaaz Sandhu. | Instagram/ @harnaazsandhu_03

2021-12-26T10:07:31+05:30
Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 10:07 am

After meowing during the Miss Universe contest earlier this month, Harnaaz Sandhu has stated that she would be open to playing Catwoman if the chance arises. At the request of host Steve Harvey, Sandhu purred at the competition.

Miss Universe 2021 has previously indicated her desire to work as an actress in the future. She's already appeared in a few productions, including a cameo appearance on Colors' 'Udaariyaan.'

In a recent interview with India Today, when asked if she'd be a DC character, she said, “Why not? I am a person who is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and this is my vision. One of my passion is acting and breaking the stereotypes at the same time by choosing strong characters of what women are and can be. So, this will be the right thing to do.”

Sandhu also addressed the backlash directed at Steve Harvey for asking her to do the cat imitation on a global stage. She said that she didn't find the request inappropriate and added, “I am happy that Steve, such a spontaneous and wonderful personality (one of my favourite personalities as well) asked me such a question that I could be myself on the stage and I got to showcase one of my big talents.”

The Miss Universe pageant took place at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu was up against South African Lalela Mswane and Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay. Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 21 years after Lara Dutta did it in 2000. Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, and others congratulated her on her achievement.

Sandhu returned to India a few days after winning the title and was seen waving the Indian flag at the airport. She has already agreed to star in two Punjabi films.

Outlook Web Bureau Harnaaz Sandhu New Delhi Miss Universe Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
