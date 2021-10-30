Hariharan ‘Loved Working’ With His Son Akshay For Indo-Polish Film ‘No Means No’

Popular singer Hariharan, has revealed he loved singing songs in the upcoming Indo-Polish film ‘No Means No’, directed by Vikash Verma, starring Dhruv Verma in lead. Alongside Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal has a song in the film.

"’No means no is an international Polish Indian Film, directed by Vikash Verma which stars Dhruv Verma in a lead role. Me and my son Akshay Hariharan have done music for the movie. It was a very interesting project with lot of fusion music and electronic background score made by Akshay. We loved working in this project," he said.

Composer-singer Hariharan thought the score of the film should have a distinctly European feel to it.. He made liberal use of cellos and pianos and he also got some of the best singers from Germany, Belarus and other parts of Europe to get the best background scores.

His son Mr Akshay Hariharan is the music producer of ‘No Means No’. Karan Hariharan is also one of the singers of the movie.

“No means no is one of the most anticipated film, directed by Vikash Verma, staring Dhruv Verma and a host of great actors. I'm very privileged to be the music producer and composer of this movie. It has been a great experience as a lot of hard work has gone through and lot of guidance by Hari Ji was given to me. It's basically a fusion of Indian, European, Electronic and all kinds of different genres of music. Hopefully we have done justice to it," says Akshay Hariharan.

The movie is mostly shot in the locales and chilling weather of Poland. The movie has an ensemble cast including Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, Dhruv Verma , Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik, Slywia Czech, Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik, Nazia Hassan, Anna Ador and Kat Kristian.