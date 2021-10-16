Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Actress Farrukh Jaffar Dies At 89

Actress Farrukh Jaffar, who attained overnight stardom among today’s youth after playing the cool grandmother in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ has left for her heavenly abode this morning. She was 89.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Actress Farrukh Jaffar Dies At 89
Farrukh Jaffar | Instagram

Trending

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Actress Farrukh Jaffar Dies At 89
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T13:18:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 1:18 pm

Actress Farrukh Jaffar, renowned for her roles in the films 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Sultan,' died on Friday at a hospital in Mumbai. She was 89 years old. The news has made the entire film industry go in mourning.

Mehru Jaffar, her eldest daughter, stated that her mother was ill and was admitted to Sahara Hospital early this month. "She was admitted to the hospital on October 4 due to breathlessness. She was not well. Her lungs were unable to take the oxygen that had been given to her. She passed away in the evening at around 6 pm," Mehru said while speaking to PTI.

Jaffar's grandson Shaaz Ahmad also announced the news of her death on Twitter. He wrote, "My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jafar passed away today at 7 pm in Lucknow."

Her last rites will be carried out today.

Jaffer, who was one of the original radio broadcasters for Vividh Bharti Lucknow in 1963, made her film debut in the 1981 classic 'Umrao Jaan,' in which she played actress Rekha's mother.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

She then starred in a few TV series, but she rose to prominence with the 2004 film of actor Shah Rukh Khan, 'Swades.'

Her other famous roles include those in actor-producer Aamir Khan's 'Peepli Live,' in which she played a bidi-smoking cantankerous mother-in-law, and actor Salman Khan's 'Sultan,' in which she played the superstar's uber-cool grandma. In 'Photograph,' she also played actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's grandma.

Her most famous portrayal, however, was as the fiery Fatima Begum, wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's character in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Death Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rahul Vaidya Gets Death Threats; Will Rectify The Lyrics For 'Garbe Ki Raat’ Song

Rahul Vaidya Gets Death Threats; Will Rectify The Lyrics For 'Garbe Ki Raat’ Song

Chandan Roy Sanyal: Shah Rukh Khan Will Bounce Back

Donal Bisht: You Can Be Nice To People And Others Will Still Love You; You Don’t Have To Fight All The Time

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail

Jackie Shroff To Join Son Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Jacqueline Fernandez Asked To Appear Before ED After She Skips Summons Again

Coldplay To Retire After Three More Albums?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

Nani's Next Telugu Film With Director Srikanth Odela Titled 'Dasara'

Nani's Next Telugu Film With Director Srikanth Odela Titled 'Dasara'

Sahil Shroff: Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh Aren’t Playing The Game In 'Bigg Boss 15'; Pratik Sehajpal Should Have Been Nominated

Sahil Shroff: Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh Aren’t Playing The Game In 'Bigg Boss 15'; Pratik Sehajpal Should Have Been Nominated

Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals How The Now-Viral Motivational Song ‘Tureya Tureya’ From ‘Tabbar’ Landed On Her Plate

Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals How The Now-Viral Motivational Song ‘Tureya Tureya’ From ‘Tabbar’ Landed On Her Plate

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

CSK's IPL 2021 Title Win Shows 'Experience Is Important': Fleming

CSK's IPL 2021 Title Win Shows 'Experience Is Important': Fleming

Outlook Web Bureau / CSK captain Dhoni is 40. And his team heavily relies on veterans like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement