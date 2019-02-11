Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves and Childish Gambino emerged as the big winners at the Grammy Awards 2019, picking up multiple trophies.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards kick off on Sunday at 8 pm in Los Angeles.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper took home two Grammys for "Shallow," one for song written for visual media and another best pop duo performance. Gaga won another award for best pop solo performance for "Joanne."

Drake took home the Grammy for best rap song for "God's Plan," while Cardi B won best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy" -- becoming the first solo woman ever to win that award.

Rapper Cardi B made history by becoming the first solo female artiste to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Kacey Musgraves took home the big award of the night for album of the year for "Golden Hour." She won two Grammys, having won for best country album earlier in the night.

Singer Ariana Grande won her first Grammy award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her LP 'Sweetener'.

Here are the nominees and winners:

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton, "Sex & Cigarettes"

Leon Bridges, "Good Thing"

Lalah Hathawy, "Honestly"

H.E.R., "H.E.R." - WINNER

PJ Morton, "Gumbo Unplugged"

Best Country Album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Album

"Invasion of Privacy," Cardi B - WINNER

"Swimming," Mac Miller

"Victory Lap," Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona," Pusha T

"Astroworld," Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Drake – God’s Plan – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock – Win

Best song written for visual media

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) – WINNER

This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Album of the Year

"Invasion of Privacy," Cardi B

"By the Way I Forgive You," Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion," Drake

"H.E.R.," H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone

"Dirty Computer," Janelle Monae

"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves - WINNER

"Black Panther OST," Kendrick Lamar, various artists

Record of the Year

Cardi B, "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America" - WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All the Stars"

Post Malone & 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Zedd & Maren Morris, "The Middle"

Song Of The Year

"All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar

"Boo’d Up," Ella Mai

"God’s Plan," Drake

"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"This is America," Childish Gambino - WINNER

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters, "Everything Is Love" - WINNER

Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, "Chris Dave and the Drumhedz"

Miguel, "War & Leisure"

Meshell Ndegeocello, "Ventriloquism"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

Beck, "Colors" - WINNER

Björk, "Utopia"

David Byrne, "American Utopia"

St. Vincent, "Masseduction"

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, "Rainier Fog"

Fall Out Boy, "M A N I A"

Ghost, "Prequelle"

Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires" - WINNER

Weezer, "Pacific Daydream"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello, "Camila"

Kelly Clarkson, "Meaning of Life"

Ariana Grande, "Sweetener" - WINNER

Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"

Pink, "Beautiful Trauma"

Taylor Swift, "Reputation"

Best metal performance

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah – WINNER

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (live)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – WINNER

Post Malone – Better Now

Best Traditional Pop Local Album

Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way – WINNER

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!

Best Country Solo Performance