﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  GoT Documentary Titled 'Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch' To Air Post Finale

GoT Documentary Titled 'Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch' To Air Post Finale

Ahead of the release of the season 8, makers announced that they will air a two-hour 'GoT' documentary titled 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch' in May.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2019
GoT Documentary Titled <em>'Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch'</em> To Air Post Finale
Twitter @GameOfThrones
GoT Documentary Titled 'Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch' To Air Post Finale
outlookindia.com
2019-03-28T15:36:53+0530

Ahead of the release of the season 8 of "Game of Thrones", makers announced that they will air a two-hour "GoT" documentary titled "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" in May.

The HBO documentary will chronicle behind-the-scenes of the finale season, reports deadline.com.

"The movie delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

"Much more than a 'making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world -- and then have to say goodbye to it," a statement issued on behalf of HBO officials read.

British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay will helm the project. The much awaited finale season will premiere on April 14.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau London Game of Thrones (GOT) TV Channels Television show Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019, SRH Vs RR Preview: Winless Former Champions Face-Off In Crunch Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters