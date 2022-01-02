Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

For TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan, Fitness Will Be A Priority This Year

Actor Pracheen Chauhan says he is inspired by Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

For TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan, Fitness Will Be A Priority This Year
Actor Pracheen Chauhan wants to make his health a priority this year. | PR Handout Image

Trending

For TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan, Fitness Will Be A Priority This Year
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T21:32:42+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 9:32 pm

Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was seen in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ is a self proclaimed fitness freak. As part of his new year's resolution, he wants to ensure that he makes morning workouts part of his habit. Something, which he wasn't doing until now.

The actor, also known for featuring in shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kutumb’ among others, has set fresh set of goals for himself to achieve.

"With a new year comes the opportunity for a fresh start, and the areas of exercise and wellness are no exception. The new year is a great time to commit to a healthier lifestyle. Fitness-related resolutions are typically the most common type of goals people set themselves as they head into a new year. But frankly for me being fit is priority as I enjoy being self dependent for which being fit is must," he says.

The actor want to start adopting a habit for practicing morning exercise. He shares, "For this year I'm planning to be more regular and punctual for morning exercise. Everyone knows evening workouts are much easier to bail on, especially if it's dark out or if something more appealing, like happy hour. By getting up in time to work out with the morning sunrise, will help me to set the stage for a successful day and can enjoy evening social commitments guilt-free."

Besides regular fitness workouts, he also has yoga on his mind.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"I'm also looking forward to do more yoga as they help us to explore positivity. Having a positive attitude helps gratitude is one of the quickest and most effective ways to increase happiness, manage depression, and cultivate resilience. Remember, focusing on setting up smaller but attainable weekly goals will help you to achieve overall main healthy and stability," shares the actor.

When asked who is his inspiration behind passion for fitness, he is quick to respond.

"I'm inspired by Salman Khan him and Hrithik Roshan. They are the one who motivates me to hit gym after a hectic shooting schedule. Salman Khan and Hrithik took it upon themselves to nurture many youngsters by sharing fitness knowledge. The bevy of fit actors we see today have been inspired by him in one way or the other," says the actor.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy News

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Spark Pregnancy News

AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged

'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Actor Anuj Kohli Keen On Exploring Digital Medium

Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna To Enter As Wild Card Entries

Poetry | Weekend Musings

Kalyaan Dhev's 'Super Machi' Joins List Of Sankranth Releases

Kajal Aggarwal's Husband Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Her Pregnancy

Vijay Varma Feels That 'Darlings' Will Make Audience Challenge Their Judgement Of People

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohit Raina Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement

Mohit Raina Surprises Fans With Wedding Announcement

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement