For TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan, Fitness Will Be A Priority This Year

Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was seen in the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ is a self proclaimed fitness freak. As part of his new year's resolution, he wants to ensure that he makes morning workouts part of his habit. Something, which he wasn't doing until now.

The actor, also known for featuring in shows 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kutumb’ among others, has set fresh set of goals for himself to achieve.

"With a new year comes the opportunity for a fresh start, and the areas of exercise and wellness are no exception. The new year is a great time to commit to a healthier lifestyle. Fitness-related resolutions are typically the most common type of goals people set themselves as they head into a new year. But frankly for me being fit is priority as I enjoy being self dependent for which being fit is must," he says.

The actor want to start adopting a habit for practicing morning exercise. He shares, "For this year I'm planning to be more regular and punctual for morning exercise. Everyone knows evening workouts are much easier to bail on, especially if it's dark out or if something more appealing, like happy hour. By getting up in time to work out with the morning sunrise, will help me to set the stage for a successful day and can enjoy evening social commitments guilt-free."

Besides regular fitness workouts, he also has yoga on his mind.

"I'm also looking forward to do more yoga as they help us to explore positivity. Having a positive attitude helps gratitude is one of the quickest and most effective ways to increase happiness, manage depression, and cultivate resilience. Remember, focusing on setting up smaller but attainable weekly goals will help you to achieve overall main healthy and stability," shares the actor.

When asked who is his inspiration behind passion for fitness, he is quick to respond.

"I'm inspired by Salman Khan him and Hrithik Roshan. They are the one who motivates me to hit gym after a hectic shooting schedule. Salman Khan and Hrithik took it upon themselves to nurture many youngsters by sharing fitness knowledge. The bevy of fit actors we see today have been inspired by him in one way or the other," says the actor.