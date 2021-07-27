Family’s Reputation Is Ruined: What Shilpa Shetty Told Raj Kundra After His Arrest

July 27, 2021
According to a report, Shilpa Shetty cried and shouted at Raj Kundra after he came to the house with the police on Friday, last week

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:21 pm
Actor Shilpa Shetty reportedly cried and shouted at her husband Raj Kundra, after he visited their home, along with the police on Friday, for the first time since his arrest on July 19.

According to a report in NDTV, the 52-year-old actor shouted and said: “We have everything, what was the need to do all this?”.

The report also cited police sources who claimed that Shetty also spoke about going through financial losses and added that the "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects".

Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested on July 19, for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. He was sent to judicial custody today for 14 days on July 27 by the Bombay High Court.

Shetty was questioned by the Crime Branch over the weekend. According to reports, Shetty denied having any knowledge of the kind of content on the HotShots app and also defended her husband by saying that he produced erotic movies and not porn.

 

 

