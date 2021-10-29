Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Erica Fernandes Quits ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’; Criticises The Show's Producers For Their Hypocrisy

Actress Erica Fernandes, who portrayed Sonakshi opposite actor Shaheer Sheikh in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’, said she had to make a difficult decision between her self-esteem and the show she loved.

Erica Fernandes | instagram.com/iam_ejf

2021-10-29T23:26:12+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 11:26 pm

In an unexpected turn of events, actress Erica Fernandes announced her departure from ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ season 3 due to her character Sonakshi's underwhelming representation in the daily serial. She posted a lengthy Instagram post in which she slammed the show's creators for supposedly blaming her for the show's failure as it prepares to go off the air.

Unhappy with how her character Sonakshi was portrayed as weak and confused, in contrast to the previous two seasons in which she was portrayed as strong, intellectual, and balanced, Fernandes stated that she had to make a difficult choice between her self-respect and a program she adored so much.

"I hope you'll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing. Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear. you have to make hard decisions. ( not mentioning the various other reasons ) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that," she wrote.

"For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed) .. just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face," she wrote.

She also congratulated the show's director and recalled how much fun she had on set with her co-stars and the rest of the crew. She didn't spare her words, though, in criticising the show's creators for blaming an individual for the show's failure.

 
 
 
Fernandes further wrote, "Well, we had made a masterpiece years ago but if you remove the master from the masterpiece then you are only left with pieces and Durjoy you were tremendously missed this season. You brought subtlety and wrote with all your very visible heart. The romance was simple but real and touching. The show had very realistic drama and never a negative force which made our show so unique. You had visualised and shaped the show so beautifully while adding your touch to it .. it almost felt like a novel coming to life."

She concluded by writing, "Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team's effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right? To conclude, I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this journey and my decisions be it my team or my Ejfians and KRPKABians Much love, Erica Jennifer Fernandes."

For the unversed, in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) depicted the modern couple. They were highly realistic since viewers could see them dealing with challenges comparable to those encountered by working couples on a daily basis. Their followers affectionately referred to them as Devakshi.

