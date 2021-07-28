July 28, 2021
Dhanush's 38th Birthday: 'Maaran' Director Unveils Film's First Look On Actor's Birthday

Dhanush's 38th Birthday: 'Maaran' Director Unveils Film's First Look On Actor's Birthday

Karthick Naren wished Dhanush on his 38th birthday and also shared his first look from the upcoming film, 'Maaran'.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2021
Dhanush turned 38 on July 28.
Actor Dhanush, who turns 38 today has had a pretty memorable day so far. His peers and friends from the industry wished the actor by sharing Dhanush’s first look from the upcoming film ‘Maaran’.

Filmmaker Karthick Naren who is directing the project, shared the poster.

Naren also shared a still from the shooting set of the film, where the director wrote that working with Dhanush has pushed him to become an even better filmmaker. 

Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Raashii Khanna, actor Krishna, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and many other celebrities also took to social media to praise Dhanush's first look from the movie and wished him on his birthday as well.

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran also has Malavika Mohanan, Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame in the lead role. GV Prakash Kumar is onboard for the film's music.

The National-Award winning actor’s fans also wished Dhanush on his birthday.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla

