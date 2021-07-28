Dhanush's 38th Birthday: 'Maaran' Director Unveils Film's First Look On Actor's Birthday

Actor Dhanush, who turns 38 today has had a pretty memorable day so far. His peers and friends from the industry wished the actor by sharing Dhanush’s first look from the upcoming film ‘Maaran’.

Filmmaker Karthick Naren who is directing the project, shared the poster.

Naren also shared a still from the shooting set of the film, where the director wrote that working with Dhanush has pushed him to become an even better filmmaker.

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Everyday with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in lifeðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ#Maaran pic.twitter.com/lvCEtENlp3 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) July 28, 2021

Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Raashii Khanna, actor Krishna, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and many other celebrities also took to social media to praise Dhanush's first look from the movie and wished him on his birthday as well.

Happy birthday to this Uber talented sweetheart @dhanushkraja have the best in life âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5z0TQB1Z8v — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 28, 2021

Wshn you the best my brotherman @dhanushkraja ...

Happy returns .ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 28, 2021

Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran also has Malavika Mohanan, Smruthi Venkat of Mookuthi Amman fame in the lead role. GV Prakash Kumar is onboard for the film's music.

The National-Award winning actor’s fans also wished Dhanush on his birthday.

