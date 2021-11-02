Dhanteras: Sudhanshu Pandey, Pranitaa Pandit, Sharad Malhotra And Other TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories

Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated with the same zeal that everyone looks forward to the festival of lights. People buy new things on this auspicious day today since it is regarded as good and lucky. Talking to Outlook, some of your favourite celebrities discuss how they are planning to celebrate Dhanteras this year, and their fondest childhood memories of the same. Read on:

Sudhanshu Pandey

This year on Dhanteras I'm here in Dubai and when you're in Dubai you tend to shop a little bit. But for Dhanteras we will definitely buy something as a shagun since I'm not in Mumbai currently, and we will do the Lakshmi puja once we are back. As a kid, Dhanteras would always mean buying some utility stuff for home as a shagun and that's what we have done always. Coming from a middle-class family we've always followed these rituals.

Pranitaa Pandit

Dhanteras is considered very auspicious for us. Every year on Dhanteras I buy silver and gold. So this year I will buy something in gold for my daughter Anysha, a pair of earrings or something that she can use in the future. I will also have a puja at home with my daughter. My most favourite Dhanteras memory is when my mother gifted me a pair of earrings. I had my eyes on a pair of earrings in our local jewellery store and my mom surprised me by getting it for me on Dhanteras.

Nishant Malkhani

Living away from family, I am not into having an elaborate list for Dhanteras. My mom always has one. But since I live away from family, on Dhanteras I generally buy utensils, may be steel spoon or a steel glass. They are considered auspicious on this day. Dhanteras has always been like a shopping day for mom. She would go all out on this day. So from buying utensils to a silver coin, some electronic appliance or even a broom, she would buy everything. As a kid, I would wait for her to come back home only to go through what all she brought.

Sharad Malhotra

I don't usually have a big list of items to get on Dhanteras but I definitely buy one of the items that are considered auspicious. So this year, since I have been busy shooting for ‘Vidrohi’, I will probably just buy a silver coin with my wife in the evening. Growing up, in Kolkata, I was always excited about going to the shops with my mom on Dhanteras. It used to be so crowded so she would hold my hand and it made me feel so safe. As a kid, that was a very special feeling.

Mrunal Jain

This year is very special for me. My wife is expecting and I couldn't have asked for anything more. I will buy gold this year too as I think it's the right investment. While growing up, Dhanteras was quite exciting as my mom would make a list in advance and I would insist on going with her to buy all these things. It was so fascinating to see the market covered in lights, people buying utensils or jewellery or silver coins or even electronic appliances.