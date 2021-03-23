Designer Ruchika Sachdeva’s Collection Steals The Spotlight At Lakme Fashion Week Finale

Every season, the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale is the most awaited show of the Lakme Fashion Week because it brings together the best of makeup and fashion on one stage, and this time it was no different.

This season, Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice grabbed the spotlight as the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer. Her collection, titled ‘Ready Set Play’ was all about patterns and shapes, with cues taken from Lakmé’s theme for this season—‘good things come in small packages’. The theme tried to give out the message that during an unprecedented and difficult time, the world came together to find joy and peace in all the little things.

Speaking about the finale, Ruchika Sachdeva pointed out how the pandemic forced her to rethink life.

“The pandemic definitely gave us a lot of time to rethink things, know more about the impact of our choices, and also closed some avenues for us, kind of forcing us, in a way, to look into things from a more responsible perspective. Our lives were stripped down to the basics and that’s something that I think has stayed with us. Having said that, I would say that all of this was already happening even before the pandemic. But everything sort of became more compressed and concentrated during the time when we were isolated. As for me, I have always tried to minimise and simplify things, which reflects in my work, in my lifestyle, and in the larger decisions I take. So, the seed of it was very much always there,” Sachdeva said.

Talking about her first finale collection, she said it was a truly special moment.

“It marks the 10th year of Bodice and it’s apt that I get to present this collection on such a prestigious stage. I could not have asked for a better partner than Lakmé and a better muse than Ananya for this show. The collection was inspired by the thought of how the smallest details come together to create silhouettes and that ties into the brand’s inspiration for the season as well,” she said.

Sachdev also highlighted how it is important for us to appreciate local artisans and traditional craftsmanship.

“I think Indian fashion could never really be discussed separately from its artisans. The craftsmanship, the traditional embroidery, weaving, and dyeing practices are very much the fabric of who we are. But it’s definitely important that, that is getting underlined all the more now,” she said.

Meanwhile, during the finale, showstopper and Lakmé brand ambassador, Ananya Panday sported a vibrant pleated skirt and the full sleeved crop top.

“This year has definitely turned out exciting! My first ever Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and I couldn’t have asked for a better designer partner. I loved my outfit made my Ruchika for my finale debut. The outfit was co-ord that included a fun pleated skirt with geometric prints and was really reflecting my love for colours and my inner creative personality! To add to that the makeup was fun and my lips looked vibrant! I wore my favourite shade “Indie Maroon” from the new Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection and I can’t wait recreate this look myself,” Panday said.

Lakme Fashion Week 2021 was held from March 16 to March 21.

