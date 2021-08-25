CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan At Mumbai Airport Rewarded ‘For His Exemplary Professionalism’

After initial reports suggested that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, who had asked Bollywood star Salman Khan to follow protocols at the Mumbai airport, had gotten into trouble, a tweet from the CISF’s official handle clarified that the officer has been rewarded for his "exemplary professionalism" instead.

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

For the uninitiated, on August 20, a video showed Khan arriving at the airport. As he headed towards the airport terminal, the CISF officer stopped him and asked for him to first get clearance from the security checkpoint.

Viral Video: Salman Khan Stopped at Mumbai Airport enroute Russia by a Young CISF Officer; Asked to Stand in line and Complete Security Check like a Common Man pic.twitter.com/uEeuRjp5yA — Megh Updates ðÂÂÂÂ¨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 20, 2021

Some reports claimed that his phone had been seized to prevent him from talking to the media.

Salman Khan is in Russia currently shooting for 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. They have been sharing a lot of pictures on social media. Kaif also shared picture and video on her Instagram handle. This will be the third installment in the 'Tiger' film franchise.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

