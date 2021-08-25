August 25, 2021
CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan At Mumbai Airport Rewarded ‘For His Exemplary Professionalism’

On August 20, a video showed Salman Khan being stopped at the airport terminal by the CISF officer who told him to get clearance from the security checkpoint.

The CISF Twitter handle has tweeted that the officer was ‘suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism’
After initial reports suggested that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, who had asked Bollywood star Salman Khan to follow protocols at the Mumbai airport, had gotten into trouble, a tweet from the CISF’s official handle clarified that the officer has been rewarded for his "exemplary professionalism" instead.

For the uninitiated, on August 20, a video showed Khan arriving at the airport. As he headed towards the airport terminal, the CISF officer stopped him and asked for him to first get clearance from the security checkpoint.

Some reports claimed that his phone had been seized to prevent him from talking to the media.

Salman Khan is in Russia currently shooting for 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. They have been sharing a lot of pictures on social media. Kaif also shared picture and video on her Instagram handle. This will be the third installment in the 'Tiger' film franchise.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

