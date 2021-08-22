Chiranjeevi's Next Film Unveiled On Veteran Superstar's 66th Birthday

August 22, 2021
Actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the title of Chiranjeevi's next movie on the veteran actor's 66th birthday

Outlook Web Desk 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:18 pm
Telugu film superstar Chiranjeevi. (File photo)
PTI
Greeting superstar Chiranjeevi on his 66th birthday, actor Mahesh Babu on the occasion unveiled the actor’s upcoming Telugu movie titled ‘’.

Babu took to Twitter on Sunday, and made the announcement of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie while sharing a video clip of it.

"Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir," Babu wrote.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, known for helming projects like Prabhas-starrer 2009 actioner "Billa" and Kannada film "Veera Kannadiga", the movie is backed by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainment.

 "Bholaa Shankar" also stars actor Keerthy Suresh, who shared a special video titled, 'Rakhi with Bholaa Shankar', where she was seen tying rakhi to Chiranjeevi.

The 28-year-old "Mahanati" star wrote she was honoured to collaborate with the veteran actor for the film.

"I take this auspicious occasion to wish you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets sir! Working alongside you is a dream for me and I can’t wait to kick start this marvelous journey!"

Suresh will also be seen in "Annaatthe", co-starring megastar Rajinikanth.(With PTI inputs)

