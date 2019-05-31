﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Celebrities Attend Veteran Action Director Veeru Devgan’s Prayer Meet

Celebrities Attend Veteran Action Director Veeru Devgan’s Prayer Meet

Amitabh Bachchan, Karishma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and many other Bollywood celebrities attended veteran action director Veeru Devgan’s prayer meet on Thursday, who passed away earlier this week.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2019
Celebrities Attend Veteran Action Director Veeru Devgan’s Prayer Meet
Celebrities attend Veeru Devgan's prayer meet in Mumbai
Twitter
Celebrities Attend Veteran Action Director Veeru Devgan’s Prayer Meet
outlookindia.com
2019-05-31T14:25:03+0530

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.

Veeru, father of actor Ajay Devgn, directed action sequences for films like "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah". He passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

The prayer meet was held at the ISCKON Temple. Ajay, his mother Veena Devgan, wife Kajol and daughter Nysa were among the first to arrive.

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and many more noted names from the industry were present to extend their support to the family in the moment of grief.

Kajol's mother and veteran actor Tanuja was not able to attend the prayer meet, as she underwent surgery for diverticulitis at the Lilavati Hospital, where she will remain admitted for a week. Nysa was in tears, and her father consoled her.

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajay Devgan Amitabh Bachchan Suniel Shetty Kajol Salman Khan Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Family Feud: Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC vs Tiger 800 XCx
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters