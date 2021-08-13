Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Spears ‘Is Pleased Jamie Has Agreed To Step Down’

American popstar Britney Spear's mother, Lynne Spears released a statement after the popstar’s father agreed to step down as the singer’s conservator on Thursday.

"Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment", she said in a statement as reported by Fox News.

According to reports, Jamie Spears announced his decision in a response filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. He said he would cooperate with the court on a transition, but did not give a timetable for his resignation.

"Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” the filing stated.

Spears' herself made no statement regarding her father's decision though fans believed her recent Instagram post which consisted of a dance video and a caption hinting at freedom and letting go was a subtle response to the court's development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The pop star's lawyer Matthew Rosengart said Jamie Spears' decision to exit the conservatorship was a big victory for the singer.

“This is a major victory for Britney Spears. We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” Rosengart said.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine