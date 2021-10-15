Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Bollywood Stars Disappointed After Mumbai Court Reserves Its Order Regarding Aryan Khan's Bail Plea For Six Days

Several film celebrities took to social media and expressed their disappointment after a special NDPS court reserved its order in connection with the bail plea filed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, on Thursday.

Bollywood Stars Disappointed After Mumbai Court Reserves Its Order Regarding Aryan Khan's Bail Plea For Six Days
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment after a special NDPS court reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan | Source: BCCI-PTI/Instagram/Twitter

Bollywood Stars Disappointed After Mumbai Court Reserves Its Order Regarding Aryan Khan's Bail Plea For Six Days
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T11:07:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:07 am
Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:07 am

Several Bollywood personalities including filmmaker Rahu; Dholakia and Swara Bhasker were disappointed after a special NDPS court reserved its order till October 20, on the bail application filed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

As news came in that the court will now pass an order on Aryan Khan's bail plea next week, filmmaker Dholakia tweeted his reaction.

Bhasker described the process as "pure harassment".

Without taking any names, filmmaker Hansal Mehta in a tweet said the consumption of marijuana/cannabis may be legal in many countries, but in India leads to "harassment".

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

In a tweet alluding to the court's decision today, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "It is the old habit of the society to give punishment or benefit of the deeds done by the parents to their children. Regrettable. #NoteToSelf."

Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20. Earlier also, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

Before the decision was announced on Friday, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon commented on a news article which stated that Aryan Khan wasn't even on the cruise and nothing was found on him.

Sharing a photo of a news article that read ‘Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai: They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers’, actor Tanishaa Mukherji wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, “free him already!!”

Her star sister Kajol, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, is yet to comment on the matter. Even a few celebrated personalities like the Bachchan family, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the young brigade of Bollywood haven’t said anything as yet in public.

Superstar Salman Khan, who stays a few minutes away from Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in suburban Bandra, has visited him twice since the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Among the film personalities, including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Roshan’s former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan among others, have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan have often been spotted speaking up for the family not only on social media but also have been photographed outside his residence with banners of support.

(With Inputs From PTI)

