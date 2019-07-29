Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Boasts Of Groping Women On Bus; Singer Chinmayi Sripaada Lambasts Channel

﻿
During the weekend episode, a video clip of which Sripada shared on Twitter showed actor Kamal Haasan, who hosts the programme, saying that 'travelling on a bus was a big hassle.'

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
2019-07-29T14:25:42+0530

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has lambasted a Tamil channel for airing the views of a contestant, who boasted about groping women on buses during his college days, on one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 3.

During the weekend episode, a video clip of which Sripada shared on Twitter showed actor Kamal Haasan, who hosts the programme, saying that "travelling on a bus was a big hassle."

"While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately," Haasan was quoted as saying by IBtimes.

As soon as Haasan concluded his comment, contestant Sarvanan raised his hand and admitted to touching women. Surprisingly, the audience cheered on Sarvanan's comment. "It was long back when I was in college," Sarvanan said.

Sripaada took to Twitter and lashed at the channel for airing Sarvanan's obnoxious comments.

"A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.

"And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester," she said.

Earlier this week, actor Meera Mithun accused co-contestant director Cheran of "manhandling" her during a task, according to a report in The Hindu.

A video was shown during the episode to look into the harassment allegations levelled against Cheran.

"The host Kamal Haasan’s explanation or way of consoling her was to say that such inadvertent shoves happen all the time," the report further added.

The video shared by Sripaada, who has been a face of #MeToo movement in the Tamil film industry, evoked outrage on social media.

