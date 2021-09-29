'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Afsana Khan Leaves The Show After Getting Panic Attacks: Reports

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who was announced as one of the contestants in the upcoming TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, has reportedly quit the show, after getting panick attacks, while she was going through the mandatory quarantine period in a Mumbai hotel for the show.

Details are still murky about her exit, since the singer’s manager has denied Afsana Khan’s exit, but going by the singer’s posts on Instagram, it looks like that she will not be taking part in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ at all.

Afsana Khan, shared one of the several news reports, about her exit from the show, on Instgram, and even apologised to the fans.

"Main theek nai aa… duaa kro bimar hu bhut (I am not well, pray for me)," she wrote Via Instagram stories. She followed it up with her prescription and medicines. “Sorry my fans,” she wrote and followed it up with a folded hand and crying emoji.

She has shared a few more news reports which have reported that the ‘Titliyan Warga’ singer quit the show after getting panic attacks in the hotel, while going through the mandatory quarantine period.