Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Sapna Choudhary was the latest victim of the death hoax. The ‘Bigg Boss 11’ star revealed that the false claims distressed her family and they received concerning calls.

2021-09-16T09:57:35+05:30
Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 9:57 am

Sapna Choudhary, who grabbed eyeballs during her stint in Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant, became the victim of a death hoax. Rumours about her demise spread on the internet like wildfire. Some online reports suggested that the popular Haryanvi dancer passed away.  

Sapna, while talking to a leading daily, expressed her displeasure over the rumours about her death. She revealed that her family members, who were flooded with calls, didn't know how to deal with the situation. She added that such rumours affect the person as well his/her family. 

“I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!,” Sapna told Times Of India.  

“A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don't know. It's sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened,” she added.

Sapna has starred in a few movies such as ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’. However, she gained national popularity by appearing in the 11th season of Bigg Boss.

