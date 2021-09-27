‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ Actress Anushka Ranjan Debuts As Creative Director With Tips

Actress Anushka Ranjan, who has been seen in films like ‘Wedding Pulav’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and many others, has joined Tips. She is appointed as a creative producer. That’s a surprise as she’s the youngest one they have had ever. The content has moved drastically in recent times and Tips has been at the forefront of cinema with decades of work behind them.

Talking about this Ranjan says, "I extend my gratitude to Kumar Taurani ji and Girish Taurani. They are as hugely excited as I am for this move, and I would do my best to contribute to content that brings people together. Being a youngster and I reckon my inputs can help a lot in creating content that reaches far and wide. I am looking forward to the experience and let’s see what the future holds."

Tips seem to be really looking forward to making quality content for gen-next. This move to hire Ranjan looks like a step in that direction.